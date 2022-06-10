American rapper Snoop Dogg has given his blunt rollers a pay rise due to inflation. — Picture via Facebook/ Snoop Dogg

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — American rapper Snoop Dogg has given his blunt roller a pay rise due to inflation.

The 50-year-old ganja enthusiast, who hired someone for the role in 2019, had previously revealed that he paid the person between US$$40,000 (RM175,940) and US$50,000 (RM219,925), Daily Star reported.

It is unclear how much the Drop It Like It’s Hot hitmaker pays now.

Besides the fat salary, the blunt roller also gets free ganja, free clothes and all their expenses paid.

The pay rise was revealed by Snoop Dogg himself via a tweet recently

Inflation. Their salary went up!! https://t.co/BCtOVHMN4W — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) June 7, 2022

Snoop Dog has inspired other rappers to find their own blunt rollers with Kid Cudi and G Herbo having advertised for the role in the past.

Actor Seth Rogan also highlighted the unusual role and showed an interest in getting his own blunt rollers.

Rogan had previously said it was worth financially to hire someone judging on the amount of time he spent rolling the joints.