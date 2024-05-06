JOHOR BARU, May 6 — The investigation paper regarding the shoe logo resembling the word “Allah” has been handed to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC), Johor Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid said.

He added that the investigation was conducted by the Johor State Islamic Department (JAINJ) and the police.

“The investigation paper has been handed over to the AGC, whether there is additional investigation or not, I believe that is in the AGC’s jurisdiction.

“But I’m confident that JAINJ’s enforcement and the police have carried out their duties, the rest we leave it up to the AGC’s discretion for further action, including whether there is a need to charge those involved,” he told reporters at the Iskandar Johor Islamic Centre’s Aidilfitri celebration here today.

In other developments, Mohd Fared said 3,500 Johor haj pilgrims will carry out their Haj this year, with the earliest flight of 500 pilgrims scheduled for May 18.

The Saudi Arabian government approved a quota of 31,600 Haj pilgrims from Malaysia for this year’s Haj. — Bernama

