IPOH, May 6 — The announcement that Perak will supply water to Penang through the Kerian Integrated Green Industrial Park (KIGIP) to Seberang Perai will hasten plans to develop the new water treatment plant in north Perak, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said.

He said that the state government welcomed the announcement made by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday, adding that Perak had previously applied for allocation from the federal government to build a water treatment plant following Penang’s willingness to buy treated water.

“We expect this project to be late but what the prime minister announced was a good step and indirectly the construction of the water treatment plant can be expedited,” he told reporters at the 2024 Adilfitri Open House at Perak Darul Ridzuan Building here today.

On news that some Perak Land and Mines Office (PTG) staff were on the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) radar, Saarani said he left it up to the commission to investigate whatever complaints related to the department.

“I believe the MACC isn’t just focused on that particular department as they monitor everyone, but as there is a case there, so focus falls on that.

“The state government itself wants transparent enforcement done and we leave it up to the authorities to conduct their investigation and will not interfere,” he said, adding that the state government had implemented many changes in the administration of state land, including the introduction of e-tanah.

A former Perak PTG deputy registrar was charged with cheating the Perak Agricultural Land Board, resulting in the subdivision of Malay reserve land covering an area of approximately 649.2 hectares in 2012. — Bernama

