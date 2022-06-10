After impressing local social media users with her new slim look, Malaysian entertainer Adibah Noor Mohd Omar shares the secrets behind her weight loss. — Picture via Instagram/ Adibah Noor Mohd Omar

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — After surprising local social media users with her new look, local entertainer Adibah Noor Mohd Omar has revealed that she lost 18 kilogrammes since Ramadan this year.

The 51-year-old told Malay Mail that she lost the weight just by controlling her food and liquid intake.

According to the Mukhsin, Sepet and Gubra star, she does not consume any sugary drinks and only eats six mouthfuls of every meal she has.

On top of that, she also avoids processed or canned foods and often opts for freshly-cooked meals.

“It’s time for me to take care of my health because I’m getting old. That’s all.

“Previously, I would eat up to three packs of nasi lemak bungkus but now, only one.

“I also avoid processed food. For example, if I want to eat a burger, I’ll find a stall that makes their own patties instead of the ready-made patties in plastic,” she said.

Adibah was recently one of the talking points of local social media users after she shared a photo of herself looking slim at a ceremony in Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia where she can be seen serving as the emcee.

The photo, which was shared on her Twitter and Instagram accounts, garnered the attention of her followers with many of them including her peers congratulating her on her successful weight loss.

“My advice is it’s possible for us to lose weight without having to take any pills or special juice for slimming.

“You’ll need a strong spirit because you need to be patient.

“To gain weight takes time and it’s the same with losing weight. It’ll not happen in the blink of an eye,” Adibah said.