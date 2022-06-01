Mel brought a cardboard cutout of the Hollywood superstar to her school dance and took a picture of her and the cutout and posted it on Instagram. — Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — Dwayne Johnson is currently one of the busiest actors in Hollywood, but that did not stop him from "escorting" a young fan to her prom.

Kind of.

The young fan named Mel brought a cardboard cutout of the Hollywood superstar to her school dance and took a picture of her and the cutout and posted it on Instagram.

The former WWE superstar, famously known as The Rock, soon spotted Mel's post.

Johnson then reshared the post on his Instagram account and said it was "absolutely my honour" to be Mel's prom date.

He wrote: "It was absolutely my honor @smilesweetraccoon and you were the best prom date EVER!!! Great to meet your family and friends too. PS I'm super happy you posted this! Have the best summer dj."

Fans applauded the "adorable interaction" between Mel and Johnson with one comment calling the Hollywood star a "true gentleman" and another commented praising him, "How adorable truly. The rocks generosity knows no bounds."

Mel's Instagram post was flooded with comments like "you won prom" and "UR AN ICON", sharing their happiness for her.

While his interaction with Mel amazed many people, it is not unexpected as Johnson is known for shocking his fans with surprises.

A month ago, Johnson surprised his fans, who showed up to the Madame Tussauds wax museum in Las Vegas to visit the actor's latest wax figure.

Prior to that, the Red Notice star surprised a Navy veteran with a brand new truck during a viewing party for the actor's latest film.