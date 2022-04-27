Kpop girl group Blackpink comeback with release of new album as early as June

Blackpink is reportedly making a comeback as soon as June. — Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Popular South Korean girl group Blackpink reportedly set to make a comeback as early as June this year.

According to Sports Dong-A, a source working in the industry said that the iconic Kpop group is preparing to mark their return with a new album.

No dates have officially been announced by the group nor their label YG Entertainment, according to Soompi.

The ‘reveal’ came from one of the group’s members, Jennie who let the cat out of the bag during her guest appearance in Youtube Channel, The Game Caterers 2 last month.

“Blackpink is preparing to make a comeback soon,” Jennie had said.

“I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this, but since I’m here on my own today, I’ll say what I want.

“Please cheer us on a lot.”

Blackpink's last album drop was in October 2020 which is the full-length album titled The Album which included hit songs such as Lovesick Girls and How You Like That.

In 2021, the label was seen focusing more on the girl’s solo activities rather than group promotions.

Following the success of Jennie’s Solo single in 2018, two of the other Blackpink members, Lisa, and Rose both dropped their solo album last year

Rose’s R album was released March 2021 while Lisa’s Lalisa followed in September last year - eventually taking the crown as the most-streamed album by a K-pop act on music listening platform, Spotify.

Meanwhile, Jisoo made her acting debut in South Korean romantic series, Snowdrop, which premiered in December last year.