One year after their breakup, Daft Punk gives a surprise concert on Twitch

Exactly one year after French duo Daft Punk shocked fans by announcing an unceremonious split, they returned to social media and hosted a one-day-only livestream of a 1997 show on Twitch. — AFP pic

PARIS, Feb 23 — After the headline-grabbing dismantling of their musical duo just one year ago, Daft Punk has surprised fans by broadcasting a replay of one of their concerts on Twitch. They used the occasion to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their first album, while spectators got a nostalgic reminder of the good old days.

So could the legendary pair be getting back together?

At 10.02 pm (22.02 in the 24-hour clock) on February 22, 2022, French band Daft Punk launched a surprise performance on Twitch. Following shortly after a series of messages on Twitter, the two French musicians hosted a replay on Twitch of an old concert from December 1997 in Los Angeles.

While many fans took to Twitter to share theories and express hypotheses, it appears that the reason for this surprise return was to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their first album, Homework. The pioneers of French Touch also launched an exceptional deluxe box set for the occasion, which contains the worldwide hit, Around the World, and is now available.

The reissue includes the original album as well as an unreleased disc of about 15 remixes. However, it doesn’t seem that the return of the iconic group is on the horizon. And in fact, the social media event was an ephemeral occurrence: the replay of the concert has been removed from the channel and is therefore no longer available.

In any case, the rebroadcast of the surprise concert seems to have been enjoyed by fans, with more than 170 000 people listening “live” to old-school Daft Punk yesterday. And so if only for that, it was worth it. — ETX Studio