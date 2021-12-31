Devastating losses and happy marriages in Malaysia’s entertainment scene in 2021

2021 was a bittersweet year for the local entertainment industry as there have been losses as well as unions. ― Picture via Instagram/ Neelofa/ Uqasha Senrose/ daddycapofficial and Facebook/ Mamat Khalid

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 ― It has been a bittersweet year for the local entertainment industry.

Malaysian showbiz was hit by the loss of many iconic names, while nuptials and happy unions dominated the news too.

Malay Mail takes a look back at what the past twelve months have brought.

In Memory Of Icons

The Malaysian entertainment industry suffered devastating losses this year with the passing of some of the prominent names in the industry.

The death of renowned singer and entrepreneur Siti Sarah Raissuddin was one of the biggest shocks to the nation.

The Sandarkan Pada Kenangan singer was admitted to Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz in Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia on August 4 after suffering from chronic cough and low oxygen levels due to Covid-19.

Siti, who was seven months pregnant at the time had undergone Cesarean delivery just a week before her death where her newborn baby boy, Ayash Affan was in stable condition.

On the morning of August 9, Siti’s husband, Shahmira Muhamad — also known as Shuib Sepahtu, took to Instagram to announce the passing of his beloved wife due to Covid-19.

Fellow artistes and fans including then Prime Minister Tan Sri Datuk Mahiaddin Yassin along with the King and Queen of Malaysia expressed their condolences on Siti’s passing.

The news of the death of much-loved award-winning director Mamat Khalid was one that shook many.

Mamat or his real name, Mohamad Mohamad Khalid, breathed his last at 12.30 am on October 24 at the Slim River hospital in Perak.

It was reported that the 58-year-old filmmaker had a heart attack at his café, Sarang Art Hub in Tanjung Malim, before being taken to the hospital.

Mamat was a scriptwriter and film director as well as the younger brother of famous Malaysian cartoonist Datuk Mohammad Nor Khalid, or Lat.

His well-known films include Zombi Kampung Pisang, Hantu Kak Limah, Rock and 18 Puasa di Kampong Pisang, which struck a chord with fans of the comedy and family entertainment genre.

The nation also mourned the loss of other prominent figures in the local entertainment industry including the late pioneer of Malaysian TV ads, T. Gopala Krishnan who died of cancer last August 25.

Malaysian-born singer, Joyce Leelyn was also reported to have died of Covid-19 on August 3, a week after getting her first dose of Pfizer vaccination.

Nasyid singer, Azizan of Rabbani meanwhile also passed away due to Covid-19 on June 30 at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre while waiting for his Covid-19 test results.

Malay Mail lost its editor-in-chief Datuk Wong Sai Wan who passed on due to heart related issues on May 14 at the Subang Jaya Medical Centre.

Tying the knot

2021 offered happy snapshots with no shortage of celebrity weddings.

Television host and entrepreneur Neelofa who tied the knot with preacher PU Riz on March 27 definitely made headlines for their extravagant wedding at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur.

It left many awed after revelations that 5,000 Swarovski crystals and premium materials such as ostrich feathers were used to craft her wedding dress that had a ‘greek goddess’ concept.

However, the media buzz surrounding the wedding hasn’t always been for the best of reasons as Neelofa were later under fire after photos of guests sitting shoulder-to-shoulder went viral on social media.

Police opened an investigation on the newlyweds after video of them breaching conditional movement control order (CMCO) during their honeymoon in Langkawi also circulated across social media.

According to the Dang Wangi police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah, Neelofa or her real name Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor was issued a compound of RM20,000.

Neelofa's fine was for two offenses, the first as the organiser for failing to adhere to the requirements on SOPs for social functions during the CMCO, by failing to ensure a minimum of one metre in social distancing.

The second was for violating the permission granted to cross state borders, granted by officials as their activities were outside the scope of what was permitted by the police.

PU Riz was issued a RM10,000 compound and 20 of Neelofa’s relatives were issued with a RM1,5000 compound each totalling to RM30,000 for breaching the Covid-19 SOP at the wedding.

Actor Remy Ishak broke many hearts after he wed entrepreneur Ezra Yusoff on August 21 after postponing their wedding since May.

The couple had a closed wedding ceremony in Kuala Lumpur due to the third MCO.

According to Remy, ever since the news about his wedding came out, many women had uploaded statutes and videos of their heartbreak on social media, but Remy considered it as fans teasing him.

“But if anyone is really heartbroken, please forgive me. God willing, I will still be entertaining you all in the next project. Thank you all for remaining loyal to me,” Remy said in his Instagram.

Remy and his wife had also received a wedding gift of honour from the King and Queen of Malaysia as well.

2021 also saw local rapper, Caprice ending his bachelorhood after the rapper wed a single mother of one, Farra Inalis Hussni in a 'secret wedding' in Kuala Lumpur last November.

The Lenglui singer told Harian Metro that the reason they had gotten married in secret was because he doesn’t want to risk jeopardising his relationship with the 26-year-old.

Caprice's wedding was unveiled by the rapper himself after he uploaded a few photos and videos of their ‘secret marriage’ on his Instagram.

Farra has a five-year-old daughter named Aleesya Sofea.

Other celebrities who tied the knot this year include local singer, Zee Avi who wed Japanese husband, Kenji Matano in November as well as actress Uqasha Senrose who had finally tied the knot with husband, Kamal Adli in December.

However, Uqasha and Kamal are currently in hot water after a video from their Bollywood-themed ‘henna night’ showed guests not maintaining SOPs circulated on social media.

According to Kosmo, Bentong’s chief of police Superintendent Zaiham Mohd Kahar announced that the police have opened an investigation on the celebrity couple who were believed to have breached the Covid-19 SOP in Genting Highlands on December 15.