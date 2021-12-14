Tom Holland, Zendaya and fellow cast urge fans not to spoil ‘Spider Man: No Way Home’ (VIDEO)

Cast members of ‘Spider Man: No Way Home’ urged fans not to spoil the movie. — Picture via Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — As Spider Man fans are waiting to dive into the multiverse with the release of Spider Man: No Way Home this Thursday, Sony Pictures is urging the public not to spoil the highly anticipated movie.

Sony, through their Twitter account, tweeted a 35-second video featuring cast members Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon and Jamie Foxx, urging fans not to spill the beans.

They also gave fans a few extra safe steps to avoid spoilers.

“NO SPOILERS. Don’t be that person.

“If you want to be extra safe, stop reading comments, mute keywords, and start staying off social media today!

“Watch #SpiderManNoWayHome to find out what happens for yourself when the movie hits theaters this Thursday,” Sony wrote in the tweet.

The no-spoilers’ public service announcement (PSA) video has been viewed over 900,00 times and has been retweeted over 2,000 times.

This is not the first time a ‘no spoilers’ PSA has been given out as previously, Marvel Studios has done a few ‘no spoilers’ PSA videos most notably for their release of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Spider Man: No Way Home will be the third installment in Holland’s Spider Man trilogy, and it is expected to be the biggest one yet.

The film will see the return of prominent spidey villains such as The Green Goblin from Sam Raimi’s Spider Man who will once again be played by Willem Dafoe along with actor Alfred Molina who’ll be returning as the infamous Doc Ock.

Meanwhile Jamie Foxx is also returning as Electro from the 2014 film, The Amazing Spider Man 2.

Spider Man: No Way Home will be swinging into local cinemas from December 16.