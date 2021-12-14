M. Nasir tests positive for Covid-19, undergoing home quarantine

Datuk M. Nasir has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently in home quarantine. ― Picture courtesy of Instagram/M. Nasir

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 ― Renowned singer-songwriter, producer, actor and director Datuk M. Nasir has tested positive for Covid-19.

The news was shared by wife, Datin Marlia Musa, who told Harian Metro that her 64-year-old husband tested positive after doing a rapid test for a programme that he was supposed to attend yesterday afternoon.

Upon seeing his test result, they went to a clinic to do a Real-Time Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test which came back as still positive for Covid-19.

“Yes, it's true, my husband has been tested positive for Covid-19 and he’s currently resting and is in home quarantine.

“Me, my kids and our maid tested negative for now. We don’t even know where he got it from.

“He only has cough symptoms at the moment. Please pray for his speedy recovery,” Marlia said, adding that her whole family frequently self-test at home.

Marlia also said that M. Nasir, who had just performed at the 31st Malaysian Film Festival (FFM31) last Friday, was tested negative at that time.

The Mentera Semerah Padi singer was only tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.