Actress Rebel Wilson confesses her Hollywood management team was initially not supportive of weight loss journey

Wilson confessed that she had an emotional eating behavior that was not healthy and had to change it. — Picture via Instagram

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, Dec 9 — Australian actress Rebel Wilson has opened up about her weight loss journey saying that her Hollywood management team were initially not supportive of it.

Wilson, one of Hollywood’s top comedy actresses, documented her physical transformation last year after embarking on a fitness journey and had lost over 31 kilograms.

She told the BBC that she had initially received criticism from her team in Hollywood after she told them about her weight loss plan.

“They asked me why I wanted to do it.

“Because I was earning millions of dollars being the funny fat girl and being that person.”

Wilson, who is known for roles in Pitch Perfect, has been vocal about her weight loss transformation on social media - and wants people to focus on her career and her body.

“Is that what a woman has to do in the world, lose weight to get attention?

“I know what it’s like to be a woman who is essentially invisible to most people because of not being seen as traditionally beautiful or whatever,” she said.