Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra spotlights homegrown composers in virtual chamber concert

The ‘MPOPlaysOn: Malaysian Composers Series — Chamber Concert’ showcases the contemporary works of homegrown composers. — Picture courtesy of MPO

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, Nov 8 — The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) is showcasing the contemporary works of homegrown composers in its MPOPlaysOn: Malaysian Composers Series — Chamber Concert.

The virtual concert is in collaboration with the Malaysian Composers Collective (MCC) as part of the orchestra’s ongoing appreciation of Malaysian orchestral compositions from a rich diversity of backgrounds that allows local composers to shine.

Part 1 kicked off last Friday with compositions by Jessica Cho, Tai Yun Ming and Rayner Naili performed on the orchestra’s YouTube channel MPO TV.

Part 2 resumes on November 12 with works such as Caeleb Tee’s Hymn of the Remnants that illustrates the remnants of people praising earth’s beauty, Raja Alif’s Tanjak — Mahkota Alam which acts as a form of visual art on how the composer see the traditional Malay headgear and Samuel Cho’s Threadsafe, inspired by a computer programming concept of thread safety.

Part 3 will take place on November 19 featuring Ilysia Tan’s Addiction to Perfection, a piece derived from the purpose of observing physical and social concerns followed by Ainolnaim Azizol’s Fragments I that was written for the 2014 Asian Composers League Young Composers Competition and Vivian Chua’s Dance of the Wind and Sea that combines Malaysian melodic and rhythmic patterns with Western harmonies.

MPO resident conductor Gerard Salonga takes on the role of artistic advisor for this presentation and each work will be accompanied with a video commentary by its composer.

This marks the MPO’s second collaboration with the MCC this year following the MPOPlaysOn: Malaysian Composers Series – Vol.1 digital audio collection in May.

The MCC was established in 2007 to promote Malaysian composers at home and abroad.

For updates and upcoming concerts, visit mpo.com.my or check out the MPO’s social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram and YouTube).