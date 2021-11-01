Jon Bon Jovi, Bryan Adams test positive for Covid-19, shows cancelled at last minute (VIDEO)

Jon Bon Jovi (left) and Bryan Adams (right) had to cancel their shows over the weekend after both of them tested positive for Covid-19. — Picture via Instagram

WASHINGTON, Nov 1 — Prominent singers Jon Bon Jovi and Bryan Adams had to cancel their shows over the weekend after both of them tested positive for Covid-19.

The news of Bon Jovi’s last-minute cancellation came after audiences had already filed in for the event when an announcer broke the news, according to 7News.

A 7News reporter also managed to capture glimpses of the rockstar leaving the building which was shared via her Twitter.

The singer’s representative later confirmed the news with entertainment portal, Variety, saying that although Bon Jovi tested positive, he was ‘fully vaccinated and feeling fine’.

The Livin On A Prayer singer was scheduled to perform at a three-night fan event called ‘Runaway With JBJ’ in Miami Beach, Florida which would have included a Q&A session, an acoustic storyteller performance and one-on-one photo opportunities for fans.

Jon Bon Jovi cancels Miami concert. Tested positive for COVID according to staff. @jonbonjovi @wsvn pic.twitter.com/Hrvn7ETEwG — Jessica Holly (@JhollyW) October 30, 2021

Meanwhile, Adams had to make a last-minute exit from his Saturday’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony after he tested positive for Covid-19.

The singer’s representative has told portal, Billboard that the Canadian-born musician is ‘fully vaccinated and has no symptoms at all’.

Adams was expected to join American singer, H.E.R in performing It’s Only Love in honour of the inductee, Tina Turner, who originally duetted with Adams on the single.

Australian singer Keith Urban stepped in to replace the Summer of ‘69 singer’s spot on Saturday.

Previously it was also reported that UK's hitmaker, Ed Sheeran tested positive for Covid-19 just ahead of his new album release.

The singer announced on Instagram last week that he will only take part in virtual performances and interviews while self-isolating at home.