Brother of late singer Siti Sarah confesses to being former anti-vaxxer, opens up on Covid-19 experience (VIDEO)

Siti Sarah and her family tested positive for Covid-19 on July 27. — Picture via Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — The brother of late singer Siti Sarah, Ahmad Firdous Raissuddin confessed to having been anti-vaccination in sharing his experience facing Covid-19.

The 40-year-old, through a 33-minutes video posted on his Facebook, talked about his painful journey in battling the virus.

Firdous was a stage four Covid-19 patient and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Serdang Hospital.

He admitted that the whole experience was horrifying.

“The ‘up’ and ‘down’ feeling while being in the ICU is normal, we need to battle it through positive thinking and our spirit.

“As a Covid-19 patient, these two things are really important especially when you’re in the ICU, so that you can give yourself strength to fight it.”

Firdous said he is now looking forward to being vaccinated but has been advised by his doctor to wait until he’s fully recovered as his lungs were badly damaged due to the virus.

“I’m not representing any sides, I just want to share my own experience.

“For those who refuse the vaccine, it’s their choice but I do want to remind them that if you’re infected, you have the possibility to infect others who might not have strong antibodies to fight Covid-19.

“And for those who have gotten their double doses, don’t be so arrogant because you can still be a carrier and you still have the possibility of infecting others.”

Confessing to having been an anti-vaxxer, he admitted his mistake of believing false facts and expressed his apologies to frontliners for accusing them of being a murderer, thanking them for saving his life.

“They worked hard saving my life. These frontliners are the ones who took care of me when I’m in the ICU.

“There are nurses who were assigned to be on standby in our ward, whenever you pee or poop, they are the ones who will clean you up and change your diapers as there is no bathroom in ICU.

“I started to understand after experiencing it myself, then only didI realise that I’ve been spreading false information. That’s not a good thing as they (nurses and doctors) are the ones who are helping us.”

Firdous urged the public to keep at least one oximeter in their household for the purpose of early detection of Covid-19 and advised those infected to immediately get treated.

He tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to Serdang Hospital last August before being transferred to Pantai Medical Centre in Bangsar for further treatment.

Other members of the family also tested positive, with his own sister, Siti Sarah, succumbing to the virus on August 9 as well as one of the family’s maids.