‘Squid Game’ may be Netflix’s most popular non-English show ever and ready to take ‘Bridgerton’s’ top spot

The nine-episode ‘Squid Game’ series is poised to become Netflix's most popular non-English show. ― Picture via Instagram/Squid Game

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 ― Netflix has another hit with new Korean series Squid Game, and it's set to be its biggest series of all time.

According to co-CEO Ted Sarandos, the Korean dystopian horror series is on track to be the streaming service’s most popular non-English show.

Sarandos, who is also the head of content at Netflix, said this at a Code Conference in Los Angeles on Monday, reported Cnet.

“There's a show on Netflix right now that is the No. 1 in the world, like everywhere in the world. It's called the Squid Game.

“Squid Game will definitely be our biggest non-English language show in the world, for sure.

“There's a very good chance it's going to be our biggest show ever.”

He did not indicate the measure used to evaluate the popularity of the series, but Netflix rates its popularity by tallying the number of views during the first 28 days of a title’s debut.

Earlier this week, Netflix announced the top ten rankings of its original series and movies based on a title's first 28 days of availability.

Based on the statistics, Bridgerton season one stood at the top of the list as the most popular show with 625 million hours, followed by a Spanish series, Money Heist part 4 with 619 million hours.

The nine-episode of Squid Game, which revolves around a deadly tournament of children's games, is expected to overtake Bridgerton as Netflix's most popular series.

Squid Game premiered on September 17, giving it only around 11 days of viewership by the time Sarandos spoke.

Director Hwang Dong Hyuk had said he developed the idea for the series in 2008 from a comic book portraying those people who were playing extreme games but he didn’t reveal the name of the comic, reported Soompi.

Some have claimed similarities between Squid Game to 2014 Japanese film As The Gods Will, which is similarly about a death competition involving childhood games and has comparable sequences.