Elton John’s 74th birthday present from Ed Sheeran ― a huge marble penis

A marble penis from Ed Sheeran left Elton puzzled. ― Picture via Facebook/Grammys

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 ― Pop hitmaker Ed Sheeran’s present for Sir Elton John’s 74th birthday present was a huge marble penis.

And even the Rocketman can’t figure out just why as he shared about the gift yesterday on the Carrie and Tommy Show on Hit 109.9's FM.

“For my birthday this year, he gave me a giant marble penis.

I don’t know if that’s because I’ve always been a p***k or what. It’s really big, it’s beautifully made,” he revealed.

“What do you buy the man who has everything? A huge marble penis!” he added.

When Elton offered to hang the ornament outdoors in the garden, husband David Furnish reminded him that they have two children and it wouldn't be proper to do so.

“It’s hidden in an area in the house where they wouldn’t see it!”

During the show, Elton was informed that Sheeran had thanked him in a previous interview, for changing his entire approach on fashion, reported Mail Online.

Sheeran had also acknowledged that his pink costume in the latest Bad Habits music video had won millions of hearts, which he credited to Elton.

Many Instagram users have expressed their admiration for Sheeran and his appearance after watching the music video.

Ed was contracted to Sir Elton's management business Rocket Music in 2011 and departed amicably in 2018 when Ed's manager, Stuart Camp, became independent.

Since then, the two have remained close friends and have performed together several times.