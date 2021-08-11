Didi & Friends to release a new song in collaboration with WWF Malaysia for Orang Utan Day

Popular Malaysian preschool Youtube channel, Didi & Friends will release ‘What Would You Do’ in conjunction with the international Orang Utan Day this August 19. — Photo courtesy of Astro Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, August 11 — Popular Malaysian preschool Youtube channel, Didi & Friends is set to release a new song titled What Would You Do in conjunction with the international Orang Utan Day this August 19.

The song is a collaboration between the preschool animation and songs company, Digital Durian and WWF Malaysia to raise awareness on conservation.

According to Digital Durian’s chief operating officer Hairulfaizalizwan Ahmad Sofian, the song aims to teach and educate children that earth is not just the home to humans but also to wildlife.

The song aims to let children know that endangered animals and their habitats need to be taken care of as well.

The song will have its Bahasa Melayu version Buatlah Sesuatu and will have one of their beloved animation characters, Pak Atan the Orang Utan, to become the ambassador for the campaign.

According to Didi & Friends creative director, Khairul Ammar, they used catchy tunes with simple lyrics in the song and its music video to reach out to kids.

“The character in the story is a little Orang Utan, so kids will see the deforestation issue from the eyes of the animal.

“This song invites our young ones to think and take action. Together with WWF Malaysia, we hope to reach a wider audience.

“And one day, we’ll have a greener environment and save more animals for our future generations,” Khairul said.

The What Would You Do music video will feature the story of a young Orang Utan escaping the forest from bulldozers and diggers that are rampaging its home.

Even though Orang Utans are threatened by habitat destruction and fragmented habitats, WWF Malaysia has reported that the Orang Utan numbers in Malaysia are now stable.

This is due to conservation efforts, good forest management, and heightened public awareness.

According to WWF Malaysia’s executive director, Sophia Lim, such efforts need to continue to further sustain the numbers of Orang Utan.

“We thank Digital Durian for helping to build public support of Orang Utan conservation with a fun and engaging song featuring the beloved Didi & Friends characters.

“We should all collaborate to protect wildlife like the critically endangered Bornean Orang Utan because they are key to a healthy forest ecosystem, playing a vital role as seed dispersers.

“We all need healthy forests for clean air, fresh water, climate change mitigation, and recreation.”

Buatlah Sesuatu will premiere on August 16 on Astro Ceria, channel 611, while the Youtube launch for both versions will be on August 19 through the Didi & Friends official Youtube channel.

This is not the first time Didi & Friends has collaborated with WWF Malaysia after their first environmental song Even I Know That and Takkan Tak Tahu last year, which has garnered up to 14 million views on their Youtube channel.

To further encourage fans to take action in saving the home of the Orang Utan, Didi & Friends is also inviting their fans to join in the #PokokPakAtan contest in conjunction with the launch of the song.

To participate, fans will need to plant a tree or a plant and tag the organisers during the contest period to stand a chance of winning merchandise from Didi & Friends and WWF Malaysia.

Further information on the contest will be shared on Didi & Friends social media page.

To learn more about WWF Malaysia’s Orang Utan conservation and reforestation efforts, please click here.