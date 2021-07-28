Taiwan's King of Mandopop Jay Chou and wife Hannah Quinlivan praised for doing charity work quietly

Taiwan's King of Mandopop Jay Chou and his wife Hannah Quinlivan have been lauded for doing charity work quietly. ― Picture via Instagram/jaychou

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 ― As China's Henan province battles one of its worst floods, celebrities from the Chinese entertainment scene are stepping up to provide financial aid.

Sohu.com reported that Taiwan's King of Mandopop Jay Chou and his wife Hannah Quinlivan have donated three million Yuan (RM1.95 million) to aid in rescue efforts.

The amount donated by the couple was revealed by Zhengzhou's Red Cross on July 26.

Lauding their good deed, the portal said most celebrities would post about making donations on social media.

“Zhou Jie Lun did it quietly. If not for the revelation by Zhengzhou's Red Cross, we would not know he donated,” the portal wrote.

ETtoday reported that Chou is known to be low profile when doing good deeds.

According to the portal, Chou donated NT$2 million (RM301,777) to Shuangho Hospital in Taipei to set up two Covid-19 isolation wards last month.