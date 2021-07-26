HK superstar Andy Lau refused to take Hollywood roles that degrade Chinese

Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau refused to take Hollywood roles that degrade Chinese. — Screencapture from Andy Lau’s Douyin

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau refused to act in Hollywood films as the scripts given to him degraded Chinese.

Without naming the movies, acclaimed director Wong Jing revealed that Lau rejected the roles after reading the script.

“He felt the roles he had to play degraded the Chinese. So, he decided to reject it,” Hong Kong portal hk01.com quoted Wong as saying.

According to the portal, Lau had in 1991 signed up with a foreign management company which suggested he enter the Hollywood market but there were no suitable roles for him then.

“Later Lau was asked to audition for M. Butterfly but the role was rejected by him as the character he was asked to play had to lick the toes of a foreigner.”

He was also asked to audition for Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story, Spiderman 3 and Sandman.

The 59-year-old, who celebrates 40 years in the entertainment industry, is the most awarded Hong Kong singer and has acted in 140 movies

