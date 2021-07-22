Two men arrested by police in China for installing tracking device on actor Wang Yibo's car

Police in Beijing, China have arrested two people for or installing a tracking device on actor Wang Yibo's car. ― Picture via Instagram/yibo.w_85

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 ― Two men have been arrested for placing a tracking Chinese actor on Wang Yibo's car.

Beijing police revealed that the suspects would sell the actor's location for a fee to fans, reported Global Times.

The duo identified by their surname Li and Zhang, put the device on Wang's rented car to track his movements.

They bragged about the illegally gained information on their social media, admitting that they sold the information to other fans for profit.

Wang, a 24-year-old Chinese actor, singer and professional motorcycle racer, known for his roles in hit TV series such as The Untamed (2019), and Legend of Fei (2020) is no stranger to being stalked.

In 2019, Wang received at least 194 unsolicited calls after his phone number was made public.

Some fans even went to the extent of logging into his social media accounts which Wang had bound to the number.

In 2020, he lashed out at stalkers who placed the device on his car, Straits Times reported.