Indian actor Rajinikanth quits idea of entering politics

NEW DELHI, July 12 — Popular south Indian actor Rajinikanth has given up the idea of entering politics and dissolved a forum set up to help his political ambitions.

The 70-year-old Tamil movie superstar announced his decision not to join politics after meeting members of his forum called Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) today.

“Unable to enter politics due to health grounds, the fate of RMM came to the fore. It was formed and office-bearers were appointed to pave the way for the political foray,” Rajinikanth said, according to an Indian media report.

“I have no plans of entering politics in future,” said Rajinikanth, who enjoys a cult following among south Indian cinema lovers.

His earlier plan to launch a political party ahead of Tamil Nadu state’s assembly elections in April could not materialise.

The speculation over Rajinikanth’s political ambitions had raised prospects of new alignments in Tamil Nadu’s politics dominated by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its rival All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). — Bernama