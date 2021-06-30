Taiwan superstar Jay Chou under fire from social media users for ignoring fan wanting to hand over gift

Taiwan's King of Mandopop has come under fire from social media users for ignoring fans. ― Picture via Instagram/ jaychou

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 ― Taiwan's King of Mandopop Jay Chou earned criticism from his fans after he ignored an admirer who had wanted to pass him a gift.

To make matters worse, one of Chou's bodyguards pushed the gift away causing it to land on the floor, reported Sohu.com.

The incident came to light following a clip that was shared on social media showing Chou at an unidentified hotel.

While waving to his waiting fans, a woman tried to pass Chou a gift but it was blocked by one of his bodyguards.

Chou appears to be nonchalant over the exchange and continues to walk on.

The incident had led to heated discussions among social media users.

Fans noted that apart from failing to react, Chou also left the place immediately.

This is not the first time Chou has been questioned by social media users over how he carries himself in public.

At a concert, he scolded an auxiliary policeman and asked the personnel to leave the venue after mistaking the policeman was being rude to his fans.