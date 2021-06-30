Credit company files RM160m suit against husband of Chinese actress Vicki Zhao for loans taken in 2016

A creditor is now going after Chinese actress Vicki Zhao’s husband Huang You Long for two loans he took in 2016. — Picture from Instagram/zhaoweiofficial

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — There seems to be no end to the financial woes of Chinese actress Vicki Zhao and husband Huang You Long.

A credit company has filed a HK$300 million (RM160 million) suit against Huang for two loans taken by the 45-year-old according to Sina.com.

The report stated that Wanhui Co Ltd claimed Huang had in August 2016 borrowed HK$100 million from JC International Finance Limited.

To return the loan, Huang agreed to pay HK$2 million monthly interest.

In October of the same year, Huang borrowed another HK$50 million.

According to JC International, Huang started to default on his repayments from June 2017.

Huang’s debts were later transferred by JC International to Wanhui in November 2018.

Wanhui said the debt for the first loan has since accumulated to HK$199 million while the second loan has ballooned to HK$98.95 million.

It was previously reported that Huang and Zhao had in 2016 tried to buy 50 per cent shares of a listed company Zhejiang Wanjia via a company they controlled in Tibet Longwei.

Their bid is said to have disrupted the market, and in November 2018 the China Securities Regulatory Commission banned Zhao and her husband from securities markets for a period of five years.

Shareholders also sued the couple in 2019 for giving false statements.

To pay off compensation arising from the suits, Zhao, who shot to fame playing Huan Zhu Ge Ge in TV series My Fair Princess, has been taking on more jobs to gather funds.