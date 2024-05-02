KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — The High Court here was told today that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had received thousands of documents when conducting an investigation into the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case involving Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

MACC investigating officer, Senior Superintendent Nur Aida Arifin, 37, said this may have caused her to overlook referring to Najib about an email regarding a meeting with audit firm KPMG Malaysia.

The 49th prosecution witness said this when it was suggested by Najib’s lawyer, Wan Azwan Aiman Wan Fakhruddin, if the officer received any instructions from her superiors or did not “bother” to refer to Najib about the email.

“I disagree with both suggestions. During the investigation, we received thousands of documents for this case, so it’s possible that I missed asking about those documents or the recording officer didn’t have time to ask Najib. I don’t remember.

“Anyway, other witnesses in this case have confirmed that. According to other witnesses, Najib knew about what was discussed in the meeting. Najib was also given the opportunity to defend himself and explain if he wished to add anything during the investigation,” said the witness.

Previously, Nur Aida in her witness statement said that a meeting was held at Najib’s house in Taman Duta with the management of 1MDB and fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low.

Jho Low was said to have begun the meeting by presenting the contents of the email he had prepared, to which Najib had allegedly agreed and further ordered a meeting with KPMG to be held immediately to resolve the audit.

However, Wan Azwan Aiman told the court today that Najib never agreed with the contents of the email and did not order a meeting with KPMG.

Najib, 70, faces four charges of using his position to receive bribes amounting to RM2.3 billion belonging to 1MDB and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

The trial before Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah continues. — Bernama