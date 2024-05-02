PUTRAJAYA, May 2 — The completed upgrade project for the synthetic track, pavilion and football field at Sekolah Sultan Alam Shah (SSAS) was handed over to the Ministry of Education (MOE) today.

Representatives from the Public Works Department handed over the RM9 million project to the director-general of Education, Azman Adnan, witnessed by Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek at today’s MOE’s Aidilfitri Jalinan Kasih’ event.

In a statement about the handover, MOE said that the project scope involved upgrading the existing field from natural grass to synthetic turf.

The project also replaced the synthetic track and became the first project in Putrajaya and boarding schools to receive recognition from the International Rugby Board (IRB) and the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA).

The project was approved under the MOE development allocation as the field surface was no longer conducive, and the track surface posed a risk of injury to students.

“With the latest sports facilities at SSAS, MOE hopes it will benefit the students and can be used for organising competitions at the Putrajaya, national and international levels,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, the president of the school’s Parent-Teacher Association, Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Marican, expressed hope that the project, which began in 2017, would serve as a morale boost for the 880 SSAS students and teachers to continue achieving success in all aspects.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim spent about 40 minutes mingling with MOE staff at the event. — Bernama