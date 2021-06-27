Astro Ultra Plug & Play Box lets you watch Astro channels without a satellite dish

Astro has kicked off a trial programme for its new Ultra Plug & Play Box that allows users to watch Astro without an external satellite dish. — soyacincau pic

JUNE 27 — Satellite Pay-TV operator Astro has kicked off a trial programme for its new Ultra Plug & Play Box. The set-top-box looks like the 4K capable Astro Ultra Box but it allows you to watch Astro without installing an external satellite dish.

According to Astro’s Facebook post, they are looking for 300 users to join the trial and they will ship the box directly to your doorstep. The post said that the Ultra Plug & Play Box is suitable for condominiums and all you’ll need is a high-speed internet connection of at least 30Mbps. While waiting for the set-top-box to arrive, users will be given access to watch the channels via Astro Go.

Information on the actual trial offering is rather limited and they are recommending a Super Pack Lite Sports package which offers over 80 channels for RM92/month. The pack also includes access to watch Uefa Euro 2020 and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. There’s no indication that the trial is offered for free and it is very likely that you’ll be tied to a contract.

If you’re interested to sign up, you can contact Astro by WhatsApp or call them at 03-7481 8000.

With an IP-based connection, the Ultra Plug & Play Box will offer a more reliable viewing experience without being affected by heavy rain or satellite disruption. It is also worth mentioning that Astro had previously ran a trial where users can watch Astro over the internet without requiring a set-top-box or dish by installing an Android TV app on their smart TV. However, the satellite Pay-TV operator didn’t continue to offer the app to all users.

In case you missed it, Astro has partnered with Netflix to offer more video-on-demand streaming options on its Ultra or Ulti Box. With this partnership, you can enjoy greater convenience and potential savings as your Netflix subscription is billed directly into your Astro bill. — soyacincau