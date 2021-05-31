Chris Noth is back as Mr Big in hotly anticipated ‘Sex and the City’ sequel series

Noth played Carrie Bradshaw’s love interest in the hugely popular HBO series for six seasons and the franchise’s two subsequent films. — Picture via Instagram/Chris Noth

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — US actor Chris Noth will reprise his role as Mr Big for the 10-part Sex and the City sequel series.

The 66-year-old will reunite with his co-stars of the hugely popular sitcom, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis for the upcoming HBO Max reboot titled And Just Like That.

Deadline reported that Noth had been in talks to work on the anticipated project amid rumours that he wasn’t planning to return for the upcoming sequel.

The Law & Order star played Carrie Bradshaw’s love interest in the HBO series that lasted six seasons and in the two subsequent feature films that spawned from the show’s cult following.

After years in an on-again off-again relationship with Mr Big, Carrie finally married him in the first Sex and the City film but not before being dramatically jilted at the altar.

The sequel series is set to begin production this summer in New York and follows Carrie and her friends navigating the complexities of life and friendships in their 50s.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Chris again on And Just Like That ,” producer Michael Patrick King said.

“How could we ever do a new chapter of the Sex and the City story without our Mr. Big?”

While actress Kim Cattrall won’t be reprising her role as Samantha in the revival, fans can look forward to a new character Che Diaz, played by Sara Ramirez.

Actor John Corbett, who plays one of Carrie’s ex-boyfriends Aidan Shaw confirmed in April he will be making an appearance in a few episodes, according to reports.

HBO’s Sex and the City was created by Darren Star and is based on the best-selling book by Candace Bushnell.