Smooth like butter: BTS sweeps up all four awards they were up for at 2021 Billboard Music Awards (VIDEO)

The K-pop band took home four awards during this year’s Billboard Music Awards. — Picture via Twitter/bts_bighit

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PETALING JAYA, May 24 — BTS has set a new personal record for themselves by sweeping up four trophies at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles, California.

The septet won three awards in the Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, and Top Social Artist categories during the Billboard Music Awards’ non-televised pre-show on May 23.

They then rounded out the evening by snagging the Top Selling Song award for their 2020 hit single Dynamite during the main ceremony, which they attended remotely due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This marks the highest number of awards BTS has ever won as a group at a single Billboard Music Awards show.

It’s the first time the K-pop band’s ever snagged the Top Song Sales Artist award, their second time winning Top Duo/Group after their first win in 2019, and their fifth year in a row bagging Top Social Artist.

Members RM, V, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, and Jungkook also put on a dazzling debut performance of their new English single Butter during the event.

Fans of the group, known as Army, have been ecstatic over BTS’ achievement, with “#ButterLiveDebut”, “#BTSARMY”, and “Congratulations Kings” climbing into the top 10 Twitter trends list in Malaysia.

CONGRATULATIONS KINGS FOR ALREADY WINING THREE AWARDS ALREADY 🥺💜 pic.twitter.com/HmKpeKZVqp — erram🧈⁷(ia) (@btsfairethaez) May 23, 2021