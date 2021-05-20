Hong Kong actress Rosemund Kwan joins list of celebrities signed up on China’s video-sharing social network Douyin

Hong Kong actress Rosemund Kwan has joins the list of celebrities to sign up for Douyin. ― Picture via Douyin/ 关之琳

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 ― Hong Kong actress Rosemund Kwan Chi Lam has joined the list of celebrities from the island state to sign up for China’s video-sharing social network, Douyin.

The 58-year-old notched up over 1.5 million fans since joining the platform on Monday.

Among the first to welcome Kwan on board was long-time friend Andy Lau.

“Finally Lin has arrived. I will wait for more of your sharing,” he commented.

Kwan later replied asking Lau when they could collaborate to shoot a clip.

Kwan has since shared three videos on the platform, following only Lau's profile.

Entertainment portal 163.com reported that Lau and Kwan are known to be Hong Kong entertainment industry's ‘golden couple’.

Lau had once said at the Kangsi Coming variety show that Kwan is one of the prettiest actresses he has ever known and she will always be first in his heart.

He had also said it would be the best thing in his life if he could marry Kwan as she fulfils all the requirements he wants in a woman.

Lau is married to Malaysian Carol Chu.