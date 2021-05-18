Oops, she did it again? Neelofa and family reportedly break MCO rules again, this time over Hari Raya visit

Neelofa and her husband PU Riz have once again accused of breaking MCO rules. — Picture via Instagram/neelofa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 ― Celebrity entrepreneur Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor has once again sparked controversy after social media users accused her of violating Covid-19 rules on the first day of Hari Raya.

Online users called out the 32-year-old actress for violating the movement control order standard operating procedures (SOP), which prohibited family visits during the Hari Raya festivities.

The controversy came shortly after Neelofa’s sister allegedly uploaded a short clip of her family members greeting each other at a residence believed to be Neelofa’s house in Ampang.

The video clip, which has since been removed, was reportedly captioned “1 syawal yang penuh mulia”, which translates to “a glorious Syawal”.

Based on the screenshots circulating on social media, the people seen in the video were Neelofa, her preacher husband PU Riz as well as Nabila, who was greeting two other people.

Following the uproar on social media, Utusan quoted the Ampang Jaya District Police Chief Mohamad Farouk Eshak saying the ceremony was suspected to have taken place at Neelofa’s residence in Hulu Kelang, Ampang.

It was reported that the police have received a report on the issue and an investigation will be conducted.

“We will call those involved in the festive activities to testify,” said Mohamad Farouk.

The controversial celebrity and 20 members of her family were previously slapped with a total of RM60,000 compound for SOP breach following her wedding ceremony in March.

Shortly after, Neelofa was embroiled in another controversy after the newlyweds were photographed enjoying watersports activities on the holiday island of Langkawi although the police had said that the permit for interstate travel to Langkawi issued to her was only for work purposes and not for a honeymoon.

The couple were recently called to the Nilai police headquarters to record their statements for allegedly crossing state borders to shop Persian carpets at the Nilai 3 Business Centre branch of Naeem Carpet.