‘You’ll never learn’: Malaysian internet users accuse Neelofa of shopping in Nilai despite interstate travel ban

Neelofa and her husband Haris are under fire for allegedly flouting Covid-19 SOPs once again. — Pictures via Instagram/Neelofa, Twitter/@itskaytobeyou

PETALING JAYA, May 3 — Malaysian social media users are claiming celebrity entrepreneur Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor and her husband have once again made an interstate trip, this time to shop for carpets in Nilai, Negri Sembilan.

Eagle-eyed social media users have reason to believe the 32-year-old and her televangelist husband Haris Ismail, 26 visited a carpet store at the Nilai 3 Business Centre in Negri Sembilan despite the ongoing conditional movement control order that is enforced in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

Social media was set abuzz after Neelofa shared two Instagram Stories posts on Sunday where she and Haris were seen shopping for carpets.

According to mStar, Malaysians were certain the modest wear businesswoman frequented the carpet store’s Nilai 3 branch and not its other outlets located in Setapak, Kuala Lumpur, Johor and Brunei.

The posts quickly went viral and Malaysians didn’t hold back with the comments as they questioned the celebrity’s alleged cross-border jaunt.

Naeem Carpet only have 1 particular store, that is in Nilai. Neelofa and her so called “ustaz” husband broke the SOP again, it’s been 3 times within 2 months whereas some cant even go back hometown to see their sick parents. Well, Sunday is @neelofa day to create controversy. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/r8XKU7uOZD — 💟 Mira 💟 (@itskaytobeyou) May 2, 2021

“Hi Hajah Neelofa, are you at Nilai 3 looking for carpets? Sigh, are we allowed to cross borders?” asked Twitter user @paedrazip.

“You’ll never learn. Must be nice living in fantasyland. Opening a carpet shop?” another comment read.

Malaysian fashion designer Hatta Dolmat also chimed in.

“Did you cross borders just to buy a carpet? Other people whose parents passed away couldn’t even get clearance,” he tweeted.

Mak hajjah rentas negeri beli carpet je ke? Alahai orang lain sampai mak ayah meninggal tak dapat perlepasan — HATTA DOLMAT (@hattadolmatHDC) May 2, 2021

“What can we do? People like her are rich, not like us ordinary people,” replied @aina_syafira.

Based on mStar’s report, the Instagram influencer had deleted a clip of a man believed to be the carpet store’s owner who was promoting his other branches.

The removal of the post is said to confirm the public’s suspicion and would invite further scrutiny of the alleged offence.

Additionally, Twitter users claimed the carpet dealer had deleted a post thanking Neelofa and Haris for their purchase at the Nilai outlet.

“The owner quickly removed the post when he was found out,” wrote @Marina_Ibrahims.

tauke pun terus delete bila terkantoikan 😅 pic.twitter.com/U03p5jfTEG — Marina Ibrahim (@Marina_Ibrahims) May 3, 2021

Neelofa’s latest headline-making shopping trip comes after the former Meletop television host and her family were slapped with an RM60,000 fine for breaching Covid-19 safety regulations last month at her wedding ceremony and a honeymoon trip in Langkawi which she claimed was a work visit.

The backlash she received from Malaysians led to a public apology where Neelofa admitted she was at fault for flouting Covid-19 safety protocols, saying she will learn from her mistakes.