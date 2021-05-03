Don’t play play : Singapore government recruits Phua Chu Kang and Rosie for PSA urging Singaporeans to get vaccinated (VIDEO)

Popular character Phua Chu Kang is urging Singaporeans to get vaccinated in a new PSA video. — Screenshot from Twitter/ Singapore Government

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — Singaporean eccentric contractor with trademark yellow boots, curly locks and mole, Phua Chu Kang is back - and urging Singaporeans to get vaccinated in a new public service announcement (PSA) video.

Actor Gurmit Singh reprises his role of the character who is, “Best in Singapore, JB, and some say Batam” and convinces wife Rosie played by Rosie Ang to get inoculated while addressing common concerns in the two-minute music video.

The video was shared by the official Singaporean government Twitter account yesterday with the caption “Don’t play play! Singapore’s favourite contractor is back to rally Singaporeans to get their Covid-19 vaccines.”

Don't play play! Singapore's favourite contractor is back to rally Singaporeans to get their COVID-19 vaccines!

Visit https://t.co/FfrPW5sKb3 for more info. #IGotMyShotSG pic.twitter.com/fOXGHDJnko — Singapore Government (@govsingapore) May 2, 2021

It addresses issues relating to vaccination such as the safety of the vaccines, urging even those with chronic diseases along with the elderly to get vaccinated.

“Low cases isn’t no cases, don’t ‘sabo’ and throw our faces,” Phua dishes..

“The vaccines don’t just protect us, it lessens the spread, now that’s a plus.

“We don’t catch it means we don’t spread it, like that then can keep people safe, get it?”

The tweet has garnered over 500 retweets and over 1,000 likes with comments from users finding Phua’s ‘Singlish’ (Singaporean-english) amusing.

This is not the first time the actor-comedian has worked with the Singaporean government.

Phua was also the face of a PSA campaign over a year ago, advising Singaporeans to check trusted news sources, wash and sanitise their hands, and not to rush to hoard goods.