Datuk Nash injured in accident on North-South Expressway

Datuk Nashruddin Elias (right) is seen with bandmate Man Kidal. — Foto oleh Yusof Mat Isa

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SEREMBAN, April 20 — Singer Datuk Nashruddin Elias, 62, or popularly known as Nash, sustained injuries after his car was involved in an accident at KM250.0 of North-South Expressway (northbound), today.

Seremban district police chief ACP Mohd Said Ibrahim said in the 4 pm incident, the former vocalist of the rock band Lefthanded and his driver, were a Toyota Harrier, travelling from Johor to Kuala Lumpur.

He said initial investigations showed the vehicle had hit a puddle of water before it spun out of control and crashed onto the retention wall on the left side of the expressway.

“Due to the crash, the victim sustained wounds on the face and experienced chest pain, while his driver aged 33 only had minor cuts,” he said in a statement, here, today.

The case is being investigated under Road Traffic Rule 10 LN 166/59 and investigations are ongoing, he said.

Meanwhile, Nash’s son Shameer Nasha Jamaluddin, 26, said his father is now in a stable condition and had a few stitches.

“My father was in shock, however his condition is good, and he is still at the Seremban Hospital at the moment,” he told Bernama. — Bernama