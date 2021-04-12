Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra resumes live shows after over a year due to Covid-19 pandemic

The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra recently organised a private chamber music concert with the MPO ensemble at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP) in Kuala Lumpur after over a year of hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. — Picture courtesy of the MPO

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) is all set to resume its live performances this month after over a year of hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement today, MPO said the audience can anticipate exciting orchestral offerings this month with Strauss: A New World concert, scheduled on April 17 at 3pm.

The concert, which will be conducted by Malaysian Philharmonic Youth Orchestra’s Tokyo-born principal conductor Naohisa Furusawa, will feature full-fledged MPO performing works by Strauss.

Families with children can also look forward to a family-themed concert, Let’s Tour the World: II on April 24 at 3pm.

To be led by MPO’s Filipino resident conductor Gerard Salonga, the concert is a sequel from the 2019 Let’s Tour the World! concert that showcased music from around the world with a classical flair.

To kick off this year’s concerts, the MPO recently organised a private chamber music concert with the MPO ensemble at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP) in Kuala Lumpur.

The ensemble presented several classical works from renowned composers such as Hindemith’s Trumpet Sonata and Beethoven’s Violin Sonata No. 7.

Other works performed include works from living composers such as Tilburg’s The Martian Chronicles and Thomas’ Three Transformations.

To ensure the safety of its audience and staff, MPO has implemented necessary health and safety measures to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 disease.

The safety protocols include, a socially distanced seating plan as well as frequent sanitisation of all facilities before and after each concert.

