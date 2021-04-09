Neelofa publicly apologises for violating Covid-19 SOP at recent wedding ceremony, Langkawi trip

The newlyweds say they will open-heartedly accept any decision and action from the authorities. — Picture via Instagram/neelofa

PETALING JAYA, April 9 — Celebrity entrepreneur Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor has publicly apologised for violating Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) during her March 27 wedding ceremony to Muslim televangelist PU Riz.

Astro Awani reported that apart from violating the SOP on her big day, Neelofa also admitted she made the mistake of visiting the holiday island of Langkawi last week when interstate travel is still not allowed.

Neelofa and PU Riz said sorry for their shortcomings, especially for not taking the public’s sensitivity into account regarding the two issues.

“I sincerely apologise for violating the SOP, within and beyond my knowledge on these two matters,” the modest-wear icon said in a video which she sent to some members of the media today.

“I overlooked a lot of things, I should have been a better example.”

Neelofa also explained she and Riz, whose real name is Muhammad Haris Mohd Ismail will open-heartedly accept any decision and action from the authorities.

The former Meletop host and her husband issued an apology after cooperating with Malaysian authorities to address the SOP violations that have drawn the wrath of the public over the past couple of weeks.

“The pair provided their statement to the police on April 5 following allegations they had flouted Covid-19 safety protocols.”

The 32-year-old and her husband were married in a lavish ceremony on March 27 at the Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur that was attended by some 200 guests.

Videos and images of wedding guests failing to socially distance while sitting shoulder to shoulder were circulated on social media that subsequently launched a police investigation.

Shortly after the wedding, the newlyweds were spotted in Langkawi — while many speculated they were there on their honeymoon, the social media influencer insisted she visited the island for work.

Neelofa made headlines once again this week for launching a line of ‘Muslim-friendly’ slippers with footwear brand Fipper, leading the public to accuse her of religious exploitation.