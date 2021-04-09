HK actor Mat Yeung not part of promotional activities for latest drama due to his ongoing drink driving court case

Hong Kong actor Mat Yeung will not be taking part in his latest drama's promotion programmes due to his driving under influence court case. — Photo via Facebook/ Mat.Y

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Hong Kong actor Mat Yeung will not be taking part in promotional activities for his latest TVB drama Shadow of Justice due to his ongoing driving under influence (DUI) trial.

Quoting the drama’s producer Andy Chan, entertainment portal Jaynestars reported that the decision was taken for the benefit of both parties.

“During this time, it’s best not to use Yeung to promote the drama. It is better for him and also better for us.”

“I haven’t been in touch with him. I don’t want to disturb or affect him,” Chan was quoted as saying.

Despite that, Chan said Yeung’s scenes in the show had not been reduced.

“He is acting in a drama, and viewers will be able to separate the drama from reality,” he added.

In the show, scheduled to go on air on April 12, Yeung plays the role of a traffic police officer.

He is cast alongside Bobby Au Yeung, Joey Meng and Joe Ma.

In the drama, Au Yeung portrays the Chief Inspector of the Traffic Accident department while Meng will play the role of a famous lawyer.

It was previously reported that Yeung had lost control of his car and slammed into a concrete block on the side of Magazine Gap Road, a winding road in the affluent Peak district in August last year.

He was charged with refusing to provide a blood sample, careless driving, and excessive tinting of his car windows.

Yeung is currently out on bail with the next hearing to be held on May 11 and 12.

This is the 40-year-old’s second DUI offence.