Actor Fizz Fairuz criticises newcomers, says they lack discipline, don’t memorise scripts

The ‘Munafik’ star is the latest actor to hit out at Instagram influencers who get roles because of their popularity online. — Picture via Instagram/Fizz Fairuz

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PETALING JAYA, April 6 — Malaysian actor Datuk Fizz Fairuz has voiced his disappointment over the behaviour of newcomers in the industry who don’t take the acting profession seriously.

The Jiwa Taiko and Munafik star said there have been a handful of new talents who feel they are good at what they do yet, have no discipline and can’t even memorise scripts.

The 41-year-old is the latest celebrity to hit out at new actors, after actor Rusdi Ramli revealed he was unhappy with the attitudes of Instagram influencers on set.

“This is what Rusdi is talking about that has been going on for ages, no point bringing it up, it’s not the same as before, so many have spoken out.

“But things haven’t changed, because the budget is good, they give you a manager, there’s an assistant.

“No discipline, they don’t memorise the script but that’s the reality,” Fizz said on Instagram.

The father of four added that he was upset that some newcomers have no respect for senior actors in the industry.

“No respect and they can even ask ‘Who’s that?’

“They have no idea (laughs). It’s the era of (Instagram) followers, bro, face the facts,” Fizz said, referring to Rusdi’s recent statement.

Rusdi, who has starred in films such as Leftenan Adnan and Waris Jari Hantu, slammed an Instagram influencer in an mStar interview last week.

The 50-year-old actor said the social media personalities were glued to their phones and refused to mingle with co-stars.

Last month, actress Izara Aishah took to Twitter to question the credibility of Instagram influencers who have been getting acting roles.

Some of them are not even interested to act. My time, we had to go for auditions. Our passion is to really become an actor. We studied performing arts to get into the industry. The effort we put in is nothing like how it is now. — Madame Izara (@IzaraAishah) March 17, 2021

The 29-year-old said she wasn’t bitter about their success but had an issue with those who don’t take their work on set seriously and worry more about their appearance instead of studying their characters.

“Newcomers, my advice is, don’t put your price too low, please,” Izara said.