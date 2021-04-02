‘Dear Zindagi’ actress Alia Bhatt tests positive for Covid-19, undergoing home-quarantine

Hindi actress Alia Bhatt broke the news earlier this morning that she is Covid-19 positive. ― Picture via instagram/aliaabhatt

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PETALING JAYA, April 2 ― Dear Zindagi actress Alia Bhatt has tested positive for Covid-19.

She broke the news on her Instagram story earlier this morning.

Alia Bhatt said that she is following all safety protocols under the advice of her doctors. ― Picture via instagram/aliaabhatt

“Hello all. I have tested positive for Covid-19.

“I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors.

“Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care,” she wrote.

Hindustan Times reported that Alia has several movies in the pipeline this year including Hindi biographical crime film Gangubai Kathiawadi where she will be playing the titular role of a brothel owner.

Another upcoming movie is Bramastra where she will be playing alongside a star-studded cast consisting of Ranbir Kapoor, Amithabh Bachan and Mouni Roy.