Malaysian TV host Sherry Alhadad’s AJL35 dress gets compared to garbage bags, bean bags

Malaysians played fashion police at the annual music competition.

PETALING JAYA, March 15 — The annual Anugerah Juara Lagu (AJL) music competition promises no shortage of eye-catching fashion and this year was no different.

The popular music event which marked its 35th year last night saw host Sherry Alhadad making headlines for one of her outfits that many said reminded them of garbage bags and even bean bags.

Online fashion police couldn’t help but comment on the 36-year-old comedienne’s sparkly black gown that featured oversized puff-sleeves.

One Twitter user said the dress was reminiscent of black garbage bags while another mistook the attire for a bean bag.

“From afar I thought Sherry was carrying a garbage bag,” read one tweet.

i saw a beanbag — ♡ (@anisnabilaaa__) March 14, 2021

One Instagram user even parodied the look by putting on a black outfit and black bin liners to mimic the balloon sleeves on Sherry’s dress.

“I thought Sherry was holding a bean bag but she’s still a hot and beautiful woman in every way,” @dheemirahhh wrote.

Istg i ingat sherryy pegang bean bag😭 but she's still hot and beautiful woman in every wayy!! 💕 #AJL35 pic.twitter.com/41xdEWfk0U — Daisy.dhee (@dheemirahhh) March 14, 2021

“What’s up with last night’s outfits? Sherry Alhadad looked like she hung bean bags on her arms,” said another.

The balloon sleeves on Sherry’s black gown reminded many of garbage bags and bean bags. — Pictures from Unsplash, Instagram/Muzik Muzik

Others joked about the double-duty qualities of the garment.

“Why did Sherry Alhadad bring a bean bag to AJL35? So she can land on the bean bag once she’s done hosting,” added @amnghz.

Dah kenapa lah si @Sherry_Alhadad ni bawak bean beg pergi #AJL35



Habis settle bercakap boleh landing dkt bean beg. Gituuuu pic.twitter.com/knPJpqhLh5 — Al Aiman 🇲🇾 (@amnghz) March 14, 2021

Despite some of the negative reviews of her black gown, others said the actress looked great and praised her energy on stage.

TWITTER -

Big up Sherry Alhadad’s stylist ✨ — ARABYRD (@arabyrd) March 14, 2021

How can I be confident as sherry alhadad ni 🤣 adore betul 😍 — Kentang Mentah (@iqml_qmil) March 14, 2021

All the best host @Sherry_Alhadad — Norizah Mohd Said (@NorizahMohd) March 10, 2021

Her dress may have missed the mark for some fans but many loved Sherry’s hairstyle she sported throughout the evening.

“Sherry looks like Beyonce,” wrote @SupickQrie_.

“Love Sherry’s hairstyle, very Diana Ross,” added @Mr_AugtineDas.

#AJL35 love Sherry Alhadad hair style, Diana Ross gituuu 😍 pic.twitter.com/OC9ljRiSEQ — Otine85 (@Mr_AugtineDas) March 14, 2021

Due to Covid-19, Sherry along with her co-hosts Awal Ashaari and Hot FM’s Haziq Hussni took on their duties wearing face shields at the MBSA Auditorium in Shah Alam last night.

AJL35 was initially set to broadcast on February 7 but was postponed due to the movement control order.