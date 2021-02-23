Dancefloor defining French electronic music duo Daft Punk split up after 28 years

The French duo are also known to all for their iconic helmets. ― Picture via Twitter/OfficialDaftPunk

PETALING JAYA, Feb 23 ― French electronic music stars Daft Punk have shocked many over parting ways after 28 years together.

Daft Punk whose real names Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo announced the end of their music career in an eight-minute clip from their 2006 film, Electroma, on YouTube.

Bangalter and de Homem-Christo met in the mid 80s at school in Paris as teenagers and soon after began forming a rock band called Darlin’ which also had a third member Laurent Brancowitz.

They then decided to give their attention to electronic music and the duo changed their name to Daft Punk after a music review described their sound as “ a daft punky thrash”.

The duo made headlines in the mid-1990s with their early singles Da Funk and Around the World, released in their debut album Homework in 1997 which made it to the Top 10.

In 2013, their biggest hit Get Lucky from the album Random Access Memories won the 2014 Grammy Awards for Album of the Year, Best Dance/Electronica Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical categories.

The title track from Weeknd’s hit album Starboy which featured the duo also became a hit in 2016, becoming the duo’s first No 1 single apart from the album’s closing track I Feel It Coming.

Both French starts also created their iconic look with their ever present helmets.

Fans also took to Twitter to express their sadness and how the band played an important part in their lives.

“I remember when my brother and I first started listening to their songs and it was incredible,” wrote a Twitter user.

Another user wrote how she named her son after one of the music stars because she listened to their songs when she was in labour.