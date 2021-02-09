K-pop trailblazers Blackpink soar past 1.2 billion YouTube views with ‘Kill This Love’ (VIDEO)

Blackpink now have two music videos with over 1.2 billion views to their name. — Picture via Instagram/blackpinkofficial

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PETALING JAYA, Feb 9 — K-pop queens Blackpink have set yet another YouTube record with their music video for Kill This Love.

The quartet achieved a staggering 1.2 billion views on the clip at around 11.38pm here on February 8.

This makes them the first K-pop group ever to have two music videos with over 1.2 billion views, the other being the music video for their catchy 2018 single Ddu-Du Ddu-Du.

Their successes didn’t stop there as Blackpink also broke their own record for being the fastest K-pop group to surpass more than 1.2 billion views for a music video.

The music video for Kill This Love took one year, 10 months, and four days to rack up the views since it was posted on April 4, 2019.

The previous record was held by their Ddu-Du Ddu-Du music video, which took more than two years to soar past the same benchmark.

Blackpink, which consists of Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé, celebrated the milestone on the group’s official Instagram account with a special poster.

The girls also announced on the same account that they had broken the 1.1 billion views mark for their debut music video Boombayah which propelled them to stardom in 2016.

Blackpink commands a major social media presence on YouTube, where they are the most subscribed female act, music group, and Asian act with over 57 million subscribers on the platform.