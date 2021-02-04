Japanese performance arts company sets up stage with peepholes to protect audience from Covid-19

An artist impression of a Nagoya performing arts company in Japan which came up with a creative way to ensure its audience’s safety by creating a round stage surrounded by booths. — Picture via Twitter/@mo_on_light_

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — A performing arts company in Nagoya, Japan has come up with a creative way to protect its audience from Covid-19.

They have created a round stage surrounded by booths.

Tokyo-based news site SoraNews24 reported that each booth, with a door measuring 199 centimetres in height and 99 centimetres width, has a mail slot and a peephole.

“The audience can peer through the peephole to watch the performance,” it said.

According to the news site, the doors can be replaced with plexiglass windows for a better view.

There are only 30 doors so the number of people allowed in the room is limited, and they are blocked from having direct contact with each other.

Audiences interviewed said watching a performance via a peephole was refreshing.

One said it made him look closer than he usually does while another said it felt as if he was standing on the outside watching someone performing inside.

While it may be the first in Japan, using a peephole to watch a performance is not new.

In 2013, a San Francisco art gallery had its exhibition that is only visible through a peephole.

At the San Francisco International Airport’s Interim Boarding Area B, visitors can view a series of silent film shorts inspired by travel and the writings of Danish author Hans Christian Andersen through dime-sized peepholes.

Peepshows have also been known to present live sex shows or pornographic films.