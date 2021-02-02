Malaysian rapper Zamaera to perform on IG Live to raise funds for Pahang flood victims

Local rapper, Zamaera is organising a flood relief fundraiser in support of the Pahang flood victims via her Instagram Live this February 4. — Photo courtesy of Instagram/ Zamaera

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Local rapper Zamaera is organising a flood relief fundraiser via her Instagram live this Thursday to help those living in Pahang.

The Zamaera IG Live Show is in partnership with Kenanga Investors Berhad which has agreed to match every ringgit donated with another ringgit up to RM 15,000.

The announcement was made through the rapper’s social media and all the proceeds from the fundraiser will go to Mercy Malaysia to support the flood victims in Temerloh, Pahang.

The 26-year-old rapper also promises fans an entertaining night of performance.

“The more we raise, the more we can help those in need!”

“I only ask you of one thing, please please please share this post and get your friends and family to watch the live because I promise I’m planning a show that will guarantee your entertainment.”

“Let’s start this year by giving back because we are all part of something way bigger,” Zamaera captioned her Instagram post.

The Zamaera IG Live Show is happening on February 4 starting from 9pm via her Instagram live.

Performing live on the 4th of Feb for your entertainment and for an even better cause.



We did it once last year and raised more than RM3K can we get to RM10K this time?



All you have to do is retweet this, enjoy the show and contribute to be a part of something bigger ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZF5uQFjId9 — Zamaera (@Zamaeraaa) January 28, 2021

In May last year, the Helly Kelly rapper had done a similar event where she collected more than RM3,000 and this year, she’s aiming to get to RM10,000.

For those interested in donating, you can do so by banking in to 562227338542, Sharifah Zamaera (Maybank).