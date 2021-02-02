Actress Elvina Mohamad gets called prostitute, receives online hate for villain role on popular TV3 drama series

Viewers were so angry with the character to the point they called the 26-year-old a ‘prostitute’ on her social media platforms. — Picture from Instagram/Elvina Mohamad

PETALING JAYA, Feb 2 — Malaysian actress Datin Elvina Mohamad learned that successfully portraying a villain can lead to hate comments from undiscerning viewers.

The 26-year-old told Kosmo! Online she was called names, including “prostitute” by fans of the drama series Takdir Yang Tertulis where she plays the antagonist Ruhila.

The Teluk Intan native said she started copping flak online after her character married her best friend’s husband, played by Nad Zainal and Nazim Othman respectively.

Elvina, whose real name is Norzalina Mohamad said many vented their anger by verbally abusing her on social media platforms.

“Yes, the average viewer of the show got emotional with Ruhila because she is a thorn in the flesh — many have said the character’s malice is hidden under her gentle face.

“There are those who were so angry to the point of leaving inappropriate comments such as calling me a ‘prostitute’ and that is a little extreme for me,” she told the Malay language publication.

Elvina says she has no time for toxic people and will block users if they go overboard with their comments. — Picture from Instagram/Elvina Mohamad

The actress who made a name through the drama series Seadanya Aku, feels that audiences should be wiser when it comes to controlling their emotions and avoid writing negative comments to actors.

“I think such negative comments should not be said because it’s just a drama series.

“They should be wise enough to distinguish acting from reality,” Elvina added.

The mum of one who is married to motoring businessman Datuk Mohd Haniff Borhan said she does not plan to take legal action against those who wrote hateful comments.

“I’m going to leave those comments but if it crosses the line or becomes too negative, I’ll block them straight away because I don’t have time for toxic people,” she said.

Looking on the bright side, the actress said the reactions meant that she played the role well.

“It did get a lot of negative comments but it also shows that I managed to make an impact on their emotions,” she said.

The Shahrulezad Mohameddin-directed series was much talked about on social media when it began airing last month with viewers praising the cast’s acting skills.

Takdir Yang Tertulis which also stars Alvin Chong, Didie Alias and Iman Suhana airs Mondays to Thursdays at 10pm on TV3’S Samarinda slot.