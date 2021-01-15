The Kardashians spend RM1.2m on 30 Rolex watches to thank ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ crew

Crew members were presented with the luxury timepieces after filming the final episode, marking the series’ end after 20 seasons. — Pictures from Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — The Kardashian family have reportedly splashed out a jaw-dropping US$300,000 (RM1.2 million) on 30 Rolex watches to thank their reality television crew.

Kourtney, 41, Kim, 40, Khloe, 36, and Kardashian matriarch Kris, 65 surprised the Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) team with the luxury timepieces after shooting the final episode last Friday, marking the end of the show’s 20-season run.

TMZ reported that the family wanted to thank the crew for their 15 years of dedication and hard work.

A source told the entertainment site the Kardashians and the production team thanked everyone with speeches and well-wishes when filming wrapped.

While sharing stories of their fondest memories during filming, several crew members said they chose to continue working with the show for years because “it was fun working with them”.

The Kardashians then presented the Rolex farewell gifts were said to cost around US$10,000 per watch, prompting “more tears, excitement and thanks”.

Due to Covid-19, Kim and her sisters sent the crew off in style with an outdoor garden party complete with champagne and personalised emoji-style cookies.

Kourtney and Khloe’s children were seen feasting on the iced cookies after paying tribute to the crew, including audio technician Erin Paxton who has been with the show for 14 years.

A clip of Kim raising a glass to the crew in her backyard was uploaded on the KUWTK official Instagram account with the caption: “20 Seasons. 14 years. Bible, we can’t believe today is the last day of filming for #KUWTK. Final season coming soon to E!”

The Kardashian clan shocked fans back in September by announcing that the popular reality TV series, that first aired on E! in 2007 was coming to an end after 20 seasons.

But fans won’t have to mourn the end of the show for too long.

TMZ reported last month the family will join the streaming service Hulu with new global content expected to debut later this year.