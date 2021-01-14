Actor Armie Hammer gives up role in JLo film after alleged DMs reveal ‘twisted’ sexual fantasies

Armie Hammer trended on social media after the leaked DMs sparked controversy online. — Pictures via Instagram/armiehammer

PETALING JAYA Jan 14 — Armie Hammer has left his role in the upcoming film Shotgun Wedding after leaked direct messages (DMs) allegedly sent by the actor revealed sexual fantasies about rape and cannibalism.

Page Six reports that Hammer’s part in the action-comedy will be recast before it goes into production this year.

“Given the imminent start date of Shotgun Wedding, Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision,” said a production spokesperson.

Hammer was originally slated to star alongside Jennifer Lopez in the Lionsgate film, which is led by Pitch Perfect director Jason Moore.

The Call Me By Your Name star became a trending topic on social media earlier this week after an anonymous Instagram account leaked DMs allegedly sent by the actor to unknown women.

The messages, which appear to come from Hammer’s verified Instagram account, outlined gory sexual fantasies about cannibalism, rape, and slave-master relationships.

Several Twitter users have called the DMs “sick” and “twisted" while others have branded Hammer as a "psychopath."

Hammer has since issued a statement to Page Six denouncing the DMs as “b******t claims.”

“I’m not responding to these b******t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic.

“Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that,” said Hammer.