Covid-19: Malaysian actor Fizo Omar's ex-wife leaves many wondering about her and daughter’s health condition with cryptic Instagram post

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 ― Fareeda headscarf entrepreneur Mawar Abdul Karim, the ex-wife of actor Fizo Omar has left the public guessing about her health status following a cryptic post on her Instagram.

The 32-year-old had yesterday uploaded a photo of herself with her three-year-old daughter Wan Maryam with Covid-19 related hashtags.

“Double M strong fighter. Come on Maryam keep strong.”

“Thanks a lot to all who prayed for me and Maryam,” she wrote in the caption.

She also shared two photos on her Instastory showing Maryam and herself being escorted into an ambulance by two medical personnel donning personal protective equipment.

In response, Fizo urged Mawar to be strong and to pray.

“May Allah ease all matters. GWS,” he replied to the post.

The post has since received 29,500 reactions.

Fizo, or his real name Wan Hafizol Wan Omar, and Mawar had parted ways in July 2019 ending their six years of marriage.

It was reported that Mawar filed the divorce application under Section 47 of the Islamic Family Law (State of Selangor) Enactment 2003 on June 17 due to relationship problems.