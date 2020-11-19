K-pop girl group Aespa smashes YouTube record with 21.4 million views for debut song ‘Black Mamba’ (VIDEO)

Aespa has surpassed Itzy’s record for K-pop group with the most views on a music video in 24 hours. — Picture from Facebook/aespa.official

PETALING JAYA, Nov 19 — K-pop girl group Aespa only debuted two days ago but the quartet is already smashing YouTube records with their music video for Black Mamba.

The clip garnered over 21.4 million views in 24 hours after it went online on November 17, making Aespa the K-pop group to get the most views in 24 hours with a music video on YouTube.

The previous record-holder was girl group Itzy with their music video for Dalla Dalla, which was released in February last year and racked up 17.1 million views in 24 hours.

Black Mamba’s view count continues to climb and the song currently has 32.9 million views and 1.5 million likes on the platform.

Aespa previously made headlines after their label SM Entertainment announced that the group would combine human members with artificially intelligent avatars.

The line-up currently consists of human members Karina, Giselle, Winter, and NingNing, and their corresponding avatars.

In a statement, the girls explained that their debut song will transport listeners into an alternate universe where a villain named Black Mamba blocks the connections between the Aespa members and their avatars.

Member Karina said she was overwhelmed by the public’s enthusiastic response to their debut and promised to bring her best to the stage for live performances.

“I still can’t believe it’s real. I can feel the pressure, but the feelings of wanting to show the world a good song and a good performance are even stronger,” said Karina, based on translations by Soompi.