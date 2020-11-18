Malaysian rapper Namewee’s latest film Babi nominated at four international film festivals

Controversial rapper Namewee’s latest film ‘Babi’ has been nominated at four international film festivals. — Photo via Facebook/ Namewee

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Bad boy rapper Namewee’s latest film — Babi — has been nominated at four international film festivals.

In a recent Facebook post, Namewee, or his real name Wee Meng Chee, shared the film had received nominations for Best Director and Best Actor in the Toronto International Film Festival.

“I have not let you down. The film has been nominated in the Berlin International Film Festival, Bangkok International Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival and the Golden Horse Award,” he wrote.

He said the film has been banned although he did not name the country.

“From the start, we are sure the film will not be screened and there will not be any financial returns. So we rushed through the shooting to show the world Malaysia can do it and as a warm-up to the shooting of Nasi Lemak Part 2.”

“Surprisingly, there is a company in Taiwan that wants to screen the film, although deep down I doubt ticket sales will be good. But to us, this is an opportunity,” he added.

Wee also said after discussing with the film’s producer and investor, they have decided to give a big red packet to everyone involved in the shooting of Babi.

“There will also be a sumptuous meal,” he said, thanking everyone for their support.

Wee had in August shared that Babi is a film based on a real-life event that happened in 2000.

Cheers! Our movie ‘Babi’ has been shortlisted by the Around International Film Festival and Thai Film Festival! Kop kun... Posted by Namewee 黃明志 on Saturday, August 29, 2020

“The script was actually written seven years ago, and it did not go into production then because nobody would ever consider to invest in a zero-profit, must-be banned film.

“The second reason was I had no idea whom I should ask for help asI believed after hearing the film title, everyone would be scared off... yet in the end, I still managed to finish this film with a very, very, very tight budget.”