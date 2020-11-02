Neelofa’s mother hints at daughter’s ‘special’ relationship with preacher PU Riz

Neelofa’s mother Noor Kartini (middle) was over the moon following yesterday’s ‘merisik’ (surveying) ceremony between PU Riz (left) and her daughter. — Picture via Instagram/noorkartini

PETALING JAYA, Nov 2 — Love is in the air for Malaysian entrepreneur Neelofa and religious preacher and actor PU Riz.

Social media was abuzz yesterday after photos of Neelofa, whose real name is Neelofa Mohd Noor, and PU Riz, or Muhammad Haris Mohd Ismail, made the rounds with congratulatory messages on their relationship.

Astro Awani reported that a merisik (surveying) ceremony took place at Neelofa’s home yesterday with close family members in attendance.

The merisik ceremony is part of traditional Malay wedding customs and is usually intended for a groom to seek the consent of the bride-to-be’s family for marriage.

Neelofa, who recently started wearing the niqab, has yet to confirm the true status of her relationship with PU Riz but a wedding may not not be far off based on an Instagram post by her mother Datin Noor Kartini Noor Mohamed.

In an Instagram Story posted yesterday, Noor Kartini expressed her gratefulness to God for bringing a “special someone” into her daughter’s life.

“The moment I’ve been waiting for is here. A special someone has arrived to guide my beloved angel (Neelofa).

“I am confident that this person can make her happy, brighten and complete her life, and support her in everything she does,” wrote Noor Kartini.

PU Riz, 25, rose to fame as a contestant on the religious reality TV show Pencetus Ummah in 2016 and has acted in the film Ada Apa Dengan Dosa and the drama Selafaz Cinta.

Dating rumours swirled around him and Neelofa, 31, after the duo were frequently seen at each other’s side throughout Ramadan this year.

The pair initially denied that they were courting each other and said their relationship was purely professional.

Whispers of a budding romance between them gained further traction after PU Riz attended Neelofa’s brother’s wedding in September dressed in matching blue attire with her family, hinting at his special relationship with the entrepreneur.